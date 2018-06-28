BOISE - Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the devastating Table Rock Fire that set the foothills ablaze.

And with the Fourth of July next week, state fire officials are taking this time to urge Idahoans to practice fire safety as the 2018 wildfire season is anticipated to be above average.

"It should be a very robust fire season across southern and especially southwestern Idaho," says Bryan Henry with the National Interagency Fire Center.

Henry says that's because last winter was almost non-existent making for a hot, dry and dangerous summer.

"The landscape is just about prepared for significant fire activity, right now we are a little greener than average but that is all going to be a distant memory in about a week, week-and-a-half after our first heat event," says Henry.

Henry expects this fire season to peak in August, noting that research shows 80 percent of fires in the Boise area are human-caused.

"Statewide in Idaho we deal with about 150 fires that are human-start, caused by folks doing whatever, campfires or fireworks," says Casper Urbanek with the Idaho Department of Lands.

Which is why officials say be cautious when camping.

"Often what we find are campfires that haven't been extinguished as people leave the national forest so as you go out and enjoy this holiday period, what I ask is the public be diligent," says Bob Shindelar, the Forest Fire Chief of the Boise National Forest

Shindelar adds you must bring a shovel and bucket of water when building a campfire.

And as for fireworks, don't bring them.

"All fireworks are prohibited on the national forest, even possession of fireworks is illegal. The maximum penalty for having fireworks in your possession or using them in the national forest is six months in prison and or up to a $5,000 fine," says Shindelar.

"I want everyone to know, from the buyer to the seller, that if you cause a fire in my jurisdiction, we will come after restitution and we will prosecute," adds Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan.

But before that happens, fire crews in southern Idaho say they are prepared for this above-average wildfire season.

"In the last month-and-a-half we have had our crews preparing, doing engine drills, a lot of physical training to be fit for the fire line, fit for duty in preparedness for the fire season," says Urbanek.

