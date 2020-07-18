Idaho Fine Arts Academy taking ‘immediate action’ after complaints about Eagle teacher’s Facebook post

The Idaho Fine Arts Academy says the staff member's comments do not reflect the values of the school or West Ada School District.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Fine Arts Academy (IFAA) has responded to several complaints regarding a Facebook comment that was made by a staff member, stating that school officials are taking "immediate action."

Rita Soltesz, the employee that made the comments, is a classical music teacher at IFAA and a middle school teacher at Eagle Middle School.

On Saturday, Soltesz commented on a Facebook article regarding recall efforts toward Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. In the comment, Soltesz suggested that McLean "needs to get laid" by members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Soltesz then suggested it should "be a group activity" and that perhaps face masks should be worn.

A Facebook user took screenshots of the Soltesz's comments and directed them towards the IFAA Facebook page.

Several people also messaged KTVB about the Facebook comment.

IFAA Secretary Cynthia Anderson said via Facebook messenger that the school administration has been notified of Soltesz's comments and is taking "immediate action" on the matter.

"My heart dropped when I saw this," Anderson wrote. "We are taking immediate action. This is not what we represent and will not stand for it."

IFAA Principal Christian Housel also stated via email that the matter is being looked into at this time.

"The Facebook post by one of IFAA’s staff does not reflect the values of our school or the West Ada School District," Housel wrote.

Both Housel and Anderson said no comments can be made regarding plans for further disciplinary measures at this time.

West Ada School District's Chief Communication Officer Eric Exline could not provide a comment regarding plans for future disciplinary measures but said he shares the concerns of parents and students that have reached out to the district.

"We will be having a conversation about what the consequences can be," Exline said. "The sentiments expressed, which really aren't repeatable, do not reflect the values of the West Ada School District."

Exline said the district apologizes to the IFAA community and the Eagle Middle School community for the offensive nature of the statements that were made.

