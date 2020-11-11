Idaho students honor veterans with a rousing version of our national anthem

A dozen students at the Idaho Fine Arts Academy in Eagle sang the 'Star Spangled Banner' and posted the video on YouTube.

EAGLE, Idaho — As the coronavirus continues to spread across America, people are finding different ways to honor our veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day.

Many ceremonies have been scaled down and gone virtual.

A dozen students at the Idaho Fine Arts Academy in Eagle are paying tribute to our veterans with rousing rendition of our national anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner." And they sang with masks on.