Idaho gets $1 million in federal funds for 'highway innovation'

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is among seven states that will receive a combined $6.5 million for highway innovation projects, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The Idaho Transportation Department is set to get $1 million of those federal funds. The grants were also awarded to Alabama, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, and the Pawnee Nation in Oklahoma.

“These federal grants will advance innovative transportation solutions to improve safety and mobility on America’s roadways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The money is being distributed through the “Accelerated Innovation Deployment” (AID) Demonstration Program, which has awarded more than $80 million snce 2014 to promote innovation in transportation. Past recipients have used the money for projects like highway lighting, bridge-monitoring sensors, and technology to increase work zone safety.

Idaho's share of the money will be put towards "two-dimensional hydraulic modeling" and other hydraulic tools for 18 projects planned across the state.