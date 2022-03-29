Idaho Attorney General, FCC launch robocall investigation

"Robocalls are a plague and combatting them takes an all-hands-on-deck approach," Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said.

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho is partnering with the FCC to investigate robocalls, joining 21 other states in an effort to crack down on the practice.

"Robocalls are a global problem and individually we as states are not equipped to tackle such an enormous issue," Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. "But there's force in numbers and when we team up with other states and federal agencies like the FCC, we're much more effective. Robocalls are a plague and combatting them takes an all-hands-on-deck approach."

Wasden said states teaming up with the FCC's Enforcement Bureau will help share information and collaborate more effectively.

The FCC and state investigators will obtain records, interview witnesses and targets, and look into consumer complaints, officials said.

"The FCC and these state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "My team's commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General's ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with these agreements, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it."

Watch more Local News: