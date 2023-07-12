Man dies in crash in Jerome County

Police said that his truck crashed through some bushes and a fence before rolling in a parking lot near Kimberly.

BOISE, Idaho — A Utah man died Monday after the pickup truck he was driving crashed through bushes and a fence before rolling in a parking lot in Jerome County, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said in a news release that the 22-year-old man from Junction, Utah, was driving eastbound on East 990 South Road, north of Kimberly, just after 8 p.m. when his 2005 GMC Sierra went off the road and hit some bushes, then drove back on the road before crashing through a fence and into a parking lot. The truck then overturned and came to rest on its side.

The driver was taken by an ambulance to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt when the truck crashed.

ISP said the crash is under investigation.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.