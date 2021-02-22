Family of 6, including 4 kids, found safe after Idaho sledding trip

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the family left to go sledding in the Riggins area on Sunday and did not return home.

RIGGINS, Idaho — Authorities said a family of six who left for a sledding trip in the Riggins area on Sunday and did not return home have been found safe on Monday morning.

Everette Vannatta, a 32-year-old man, and his family left to go sledding up Allison Creek off of Big Salmon Road in the Riggins area on Sunday, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. He was with 37-year-old April Sorrell, a 14-year-old male, an eight-year-old female, and two children ages six and three.

Vannatta made a comment about trying to see how far they could make it up Allison Creek and the family never returned home, the sheriff's office said. A deputy searched the area but was only able to make it up three miles before having to turn around, as the snow was too deep.