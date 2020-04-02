Study: Idaho drivers are second-rudest in the U.S.

According to the study, rates of tailgating in the Gem State are "incredibly high," coming in at nearly five times the national average.

BOISE, Idaho — A new study ranks Idahoans as the second-most rude drivers in the country.

According to the list, put together by insurance quotes comparison website Insurify, 47.5 out of 1,000 Idaho drivers are cited for what the company deems "rude driving behavior." The study looked at self-reported driving citations including failure to yield and failure to stop violations, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs.

Insurify then calculated the proportion of drivers per state with one or more of those violations on their record.

According to the study, rates of tailgating in the Gem State are "incredibly high," coming in at nearly five times the national average. Idaho drivers are 2.07% more likely than average to fail to yield the right-of-way to another driver, and 2.6% more likely to fail to yield to a pedestrian.

Idaho was beaten out for the top spot by Virginia, where the study found that the rate of hit-and-run crashes is more than double the national average.

The top ten states for rudest driving are listed below:

10. Wisconsin

9. Hawaii

8. Iowa

7. Delaware

6. Ohio

5. Georgia

4. New York

3. Wyoming

2. Idaho