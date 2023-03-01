Idaho’s new driver’s license and ID card design is here

The new Idaho driver's license and ID cards are here. The new design "showcases some of Idaho’s best features."

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers and ID card holders can expect to see a new design on their licenses.

The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the new cards on Wednesday in an effort to keep up with evolving technology and prevent counterfeiters.

The DMV said that it is standard practice to update license designs and security features periodically. The last time Idaho changed its license was in 2016.

Beginning Wednesday, April 12, all new cards, renewals and replacements will have the new design.

“The new license showcases some of Idaho’s best features,” said DMV administrator Lisa McClellan. “Idaho’s state bird, the mountain bluebird, is featured prominently. Idahoans will also notice the Sawtooth Mountains and the Idaho Statehouse.”

The DMV said that ID's and driver's licenses with the old design will remain valid until the expiration date printed on the card.

Once cards are eligible for renewal, that can be done on the Idaho DMV website or at a local DMV. The fee you pay for a license will not change when the new design goes live.

The new design will appear not just on driver’s licenses but on other state-issued cards as well, including identification cards, instruction permits, and concealed weapons cards.

For more information, check out the “Frequently Asked Questions” on the Idaho DMV website.

