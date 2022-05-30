Idaho Division of Veterans Services holds Memorial Day Ceremony, honoring and remembering veterans

The event featured a wreath presentation by Veteran and Civic Organizations, an aircraft flyover by the 124th Fighter Wing, and participation from U.S. Armed Forces.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Veterans Services held a public Memorial Day Ceremony to honor and remember those who died in service defending our country, and those who have or are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

The ceremony was held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 10 this morning, and included a wreath presentation by multiple Veteran and Civic Organizations, an aircraft flyover by the 124th Fighter Wing, and participation by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force.

Speakers included representatives from the Governor's office, elected officials, and the keynote speaker, combat veteran and retired U.S. Army Special Forces Officer, Dan Nelson.

Transportation to the event was provided by the Brown Bus Company and the Valley Regional Transit, both of which donated buses for the ceremony.

Last Saturday, the cemetery was decorated with a single U.S. flag, carefully placed by each gravesite near the Captain Art Jackson Young Marines. Members from The Mission Continues of Boise also placed flags in the cemetery to create the Avenue of Flags.

As part of the Memorial holiday weekend, volunteers from Bugles Across America will perform TAPS, a piece unique to the United States military as the call is sounded at funerals, wreath-laying ceremonies and memorial services, and the Boise Highlanders will play Amazing Grace on the bagpipes, beginning at noon and going throughout the day at 2:00, 4:00, and 6:00 p.m.

Watch more Local News: