4.5 million diapers and still counting: How the Idaho Diaper Bank helps with a dire need

Government assistance programs don't pay for diapers, and many families struggle to afford the costly weekly necessity.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Diaper Bank has donated a total of more than 4.5 million diapers to families in need since they started the program in 2014.

That milestone was hit just in time for National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which Governor Brad Little has proclaimed as Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 in Idaho.

Idaho Diaper Bank’s Executive Director Kate Aravich said diaper needs are a real issue across the U.S. and there are over 200 diaper banks around the country to help with the basic need that isn't covered by any government assistance.

Idaho Diaper Bank is the only diaper bank in Idaho.

Since government assistance programs do not pay for diapers, it's harder for families needing help, Aravich said. IDB says in Idaho, 46 percent of the children they serve ages 3 and under are living in poverty or low-income housing.

“Diaper banks have sprung out across the country, including Idaho, to provide diapers to families in need,” said Aravich.

IDB provides supplemental supplies of diapers to community partners who work with families in Idaho. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they saw a diaper shortage resulting in working directly with families to get supplies they needed.

On average, Idaho diaper bank provides 50 diapers per child each month, which they say breaks down to about a week’s worth of diapers. This year, the group saw a greater need for families that seek help from local refugee organizations.

On Tuesday, Idaho Diaper Bank was able to provide nearly 50,000 diapers to community partners. Wednesday and Thursday, IDB held an open house for community members. The Idaho Diaper Bank is located in Meridian but has several partner locations throughout the state.

Idaho Diaper Bank accepts donations and supplies year-round on their website at Idahodiaperbank.org.

