Idaho Department Of Correction looking for Rexburg walkaway

REXBURG, Idaho — Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is looking for Matthew Lawrence Smith, a St. Anthony Work Camp resident, who left his community job.

Smith, 38, is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and a brown jacket.

He was last seen Monday morning at his worksite in the 900 block of University Boulevard in Rexburg.

Smith’s criminal record includes aggravated assault, grand theft, burglary, illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He has been eligible for parole since May 23, 2021. His sentence was to be discharged on Nov. 22, 2025.

People with information about Smith's whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

