Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning.

Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport.

Frangesh is a 60-year-old white man and is described as being 6'2", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

His criminal record includes a conviction for aggravated driving while under the influence in Bannock County. Frangesh has been eligible for parole since February of 2020, and was scheduled to be discharged in 2029.

IDOC has advised anyone with information on Frangesh's whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

