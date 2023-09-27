What do Idaho's senators and representatives say about the looming government shutdown?

The federal shutdown will happen this weekend unless a last-minute deal is made.

BOISE, Idaho — The United States government could shut down by early Sunday morning if Congress can't reach a spending deal.

Should the government shut down, millions of federal workers and some military personnel will not receive paychecks. Some federal workers deemed essential will still be required to work without pay. Others, including the president and Congress, are exempt from the shutdown and will still be paid.

KTVB reached out to Idaho's congressional delegation to get their thoughts on the situation.

Senator Mike Crapo (R)

"The Senate Appropriations Committee reported all twelve individual appropriations bills out of the Committee for the first time in five years. They deserve consideration by the full Senate. I also urge the Senate to take up and pass the End Government Shutdowns Act, of which I am a co-sponsor, so we can finally put an end to the threat of government shutdowns as a bargaining chip. We cannot continue to kick the can down the road through another pattern of continuing resolutions and behemoth spending packages that do nothing to address our ballooning national debt crisis."

Senator Jim Risch (R)

"Shutdowns are never the answer. The American people expect Congress to at the bare minimum keep the government running, yet it appears to be struggling to do just that. I am advocating for the best possible solution that saves taxpayer dollars, reduces excessive spending, and keeps the government open."

Rep. Mike Simpson (R)

"When Congress fails to pass annual appropriations bills and the government shuts down, we lose momentum in getting federal spending under control and critical opportunities to change the direction of our country's public policy," said Rep. Simpson. "I support the reduced federal spending and fiscal responsibility goals, but letting the government shut down doesn't get us any closer to that end result."

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'K'VB'.'Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘K'VB’ 'nd click ‘G't' to download.