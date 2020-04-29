Idaho coronavirus latest: 60 deaths, 1,813 confirmed cases; Twilight Criterium postponed

See the Idaho coronavirus latest and real-time updates as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Wednesday, April 29

9:29 a.m. - Twilight Criterium pushed back to next year

Boise's annual Twilight Criterium cycling event has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event was slated for July in downtown Boise.

“It is not an easy thing to do but I feel it is the best option for the event and the City of Boise to postpone the 2020 Twilight Criterium to July 10, 2021. We had a fantastic run of 34 years and we start a new run next year. I wish to thank all the sponsors, volunteers and Downtown Boise Association for all their help and look to a bigger and better event next year,” said event organizer Mike Cooley with Boise Development Cycling.

The event includes men's and women's professional cycling road races, a kid’s race, celebrity Boise Green Bike race, and amateur road races. The pre-race celebration at JUMP has also been canceled this year.

“Downtown will miss the Twilight Criterium and the festivity that comes with it, but we look forward to a triumphant return for the 35th anniversary in 2021. While this event will not take place in 2020, we invite you to ride your bike down and enjoy the heart of Boise. The people and the place that make Twilight Criterium so incredible are here to welcome you,” said Jennifer Hensley, Executive Director of the Downtown Boise Association.

Tuesday, April 28

5:28 p.m. - One more death in Ada County, over 1,000 people are presumed to have recovered

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare updated Idaho's statewide data on the coronavirus on Tuesday evening. In Ada County, one person died, bringing the state's death toll to 60 and the county's to 16.

Statewide, there are now 1,813 confirmed cases and 1,087 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

4:45 p.m. -- Saint Alphonsus doctors administer new plasma therapy to COVID-19 patient

Doctors at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise became the first in Idaho to attempt Convalescent Plasma Therapy for the treatment of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.



Saint Alphonsus Hematologist and Oncology Hospitalist Dr. Richard Miranda supervised the transfusion of plasma donated by a person who recovered from the virus into a critically-ill patient. The donated plasma contains neutralizing antibodies to fight the virus and transfusing it into a COVID-19 infected patient has the potential of increasing the chance for recovery and survival.



"This type of therapy is available now, instead of waiting months for a vaccine," Dr. Miranda said. "Our hope is to be able to administer this plasma to a patient who is in our COVID unit, before the disease progresses to respiratory failure and the patient needs to be on a ventilator in Intensive Care."

The plasma therapy is coordinated with the American Red Cross of Idaho, which acquires, screens and types the plasma from appropriate donors. Saint Alphonsus and other healthcare providers in the region are actively reaching out to recovered COVID-19 patients, encouraging them to contact the Red Cross and donate plasma for this potentially life-saving treatment.

4:11 p.m. - New coronavirus death in Nez Perce County

Another death reported in Nez Perce County brings the total coronavirus deaths in that county to 16. The state now has 59 coronavirus deaths.

2:18 p.m. -- Lucky Peak Lake adding new restrictionsNew restrictions have been put in place at Lucky Peak Dam and Lake. Starting immediately, overnight camping and campfires are prohibited, and boating is limited to daylight hours only. All watercraft must be removed from the lake or stored at a designated marina by sundown.



"These restrictions have been made in response to public safety and resource protection concerns and will remain in effect until further notice," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrote in a release.

12:04 p.m. -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little to make announcement Thursday about Stage One of the state's reopening plan

That stage is set to begin Friday, May 1, after the current statewide stay-at-home order expires. In a weekly AARP telephonic town hall meeting, the governor said "we felt it was very important that we give some certainty to those businesses about when they can open, and some certainty to consumers about when they can expect to have those services ... available in the future."

The governor's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. MDT on Thursday, April 30. You can watch it live on KTVB.COM or our YouTube channel.

11:00 a.m. -- Gov. Brad Little: Important to open up places of worship "as early as responsibly possible."

Places of worship, such as churches, can reopen as early as May 1 under the governor's four-stage plan, if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance.

Most other social gatherings will continue to be limited during the two-week stage that begins on May 1, with restrictions on larger public gatherings continuing into June. However, in a statement from his office, the governor says he has heard from "many, many Idahoans concerned about the limitations on their right to practice their faith."

9:10 a.m. -- Dog off-leash program extended in Boise

Boise Parks and Recreation is extending its seasonal dog off-leash program at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex through the end of May. The extension comes after spring leagues were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Off-leash use is allowed from sunrise to sunset everywhere in the parks except for the Greenbelt pathways, parking lots, roads, and playgrounds. Owners are reminded to pick up after their dogs and continue to follow social distancing rules.

