Idaho coronavirus latest: 58 deaths, 1,769 confirmed cases, Gov. Little to make reopening announcement Thursday

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Tuesday, April 28

12:04 p.m. -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little to make announcement Thursday about Stage One of the state's reopening plan

That stage is set to begin Friday, May 1, after the current statewide stay-at-home order expires. In a weekly AARP telephonic town hall meeting, the governor said "we felt it was very important that we give some certainty to those businesses about when they can open, and some certainty to consumers about when they can expect to have those services ... available in the future."

The governor's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. MDT on Thursday, April 30. You can watch it live on KTVB.COM or our YouTube channel.

11:00 a.m. -- Gov. Brad Little: Important to open up places of worship "as early as responsibly possible."

Places of worship, such as churches, can reopen as early as May 1 under the governor's four-stage plan, if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance.

Most other social gatherings will continue to be limited during the two-week stage that begins on May 1, with restrictions on larger public gatherings continuing into June. However, in a statement from his office, the governor says he has heard from "many, many Idahoans concerned about the limitations on their right to practice their faith."

9:10 a.m.-- Dog off-leash program extended in Boise

Boise Parks and Recreation is extending its seasonal dog off-leash program at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex through the end of May. The extension comes after spring leagues were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Off-leash use is allowed from sunrise to sunset everywhere in the parks except for the Greenbelt pathways, parking lots, roads, and playgrounds. Owners are reminded to pick up after their dogs and continue to follow social distancing rules.

Monday, April 27

12:25 p.m. -- Idaho to receive $23.9 million in funding for rural schools

Idaho counties will get more than $23.9 million in federal payments this year under the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program.

The move was heralded by Idaho's congressional delegation and the Idaho State Treasurer, who say the payments are a critical financial lifeline for rural residents.

In addition to schools, the money can also be put toward law enforcement and infrastructure. A two-year extension of SRS funding was part of an end-of-year funding package passed by Congress and signed by the president.

A county-by-county breakdown of payments is available here.

10:25 -- Salvation Army in Boise expands free emergency childcare to all frontline workers



The Salvation Army in Boise is expanding childcare services to any frontline workers. There are currently 16 kids enrolled in the program and they have room to serve additional families in need.

To register for Child Care services please visit salarmy.us/boisechildcare. For questions please call 208-433-4427.

9:30 a.m. -- West Valley Medical Center joins plasma study for COVID-19 patients

West Valley Medical Center is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from convalescent, or recovered, COVID-19 patients may benefit individuals currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus. As part of the effort, West Valley is encouraging eligible volunteers from Idaho to donate plasma to help current patients in need.



"I am very excited that through HCA Healthcare our hospital is now participating in a COVID-19 treatment trial. We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in Idaho, but across the country," says Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer.



To date, there is no proven therapy for individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma.

8:25 a.m. -- Boise State to require cloth masks in public spaces on campus

Boise State official say there may be unanticipated moments where proper social distancing is difficult to maintain. For this reason, the university is asking anyone who comes to campus to wear a cloth face mask in public hallways and entryways.



The use of simple cloth face coverings is intended to reduce possibility of a person who may be infected but does not know it from transmitting the virus to others. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

