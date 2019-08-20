BURLEY, Idaho — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined an Idaho tree-trimming company after an employee was killed and another was injured when the work platform of a bucket truck fell about 65 feet.

The Times-News reported Monday that the federal agency fined Tree Trouble of Burley nearly $14,800 but reduced it to $12,000 after reaching a settlement.

The November accident killed 28-year-old Corbin Bowers and injured 26-year-old Emmet Koyle.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 severely injured in Idaho tree-trimming accident

The agency determined the bucket had stress cracks, and critical components had not been inspected, repaired or maintained to standards.

The company also was cited for not reporting the work-related death within eight hours.

Owner Scott Yates says he's "trying to learn from my mistakes."

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app