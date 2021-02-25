Live at 10 a.m.: City leaders from across Idaho voice opposition to new property tax bill

Over a dozen mayors from around Idaho will be at the meeting to show their opposition to Senate Bill 1108.

BOISE, Idaho — Mayors from Wilder to Mountain Home will hold a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. MT to voice their opinions against a new proposed property tax bill that would drastically alter how cities fund their budgets.

Senate Bill 1108 was introduced on the Idaho Senate floor about two weeks ago and is currently waiting for its third reading. However, for many city leaders across Idaho, the bill shouldn't be heard again, let alone passed.

SB 1108 changes the formula for the growth of property tax budgets and provides relief for property owners from increasing property tax.

The proposed legislation would take 75% of the new construction tax and send it to the city for their general fund budget. The other 25% would go to property owners as property tax relief.

"We should be able to take all new construction and bring it into the city, it does not increase taxes," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling told The 208 on Wednesday. "New growth does not increase taxes and new growth should be allowed to fund the growth and the services."

Kling will present the meeting on Thursday and will be joined by Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick, Kuna Mayor Joe Stear, Canyon County Commissioner Pam White, Chief Kirk Carpenter of Nampa and Chief Rick Allen of Garden City.

The following officials will also be present at the meeting for questions from the news media:

Owyhee County Commissioner Kelly Aberasturi

Homedale Mayor Gheen Christoffersen

Garden City Mayor John Evans

Greenleaf Mayor Brad Holton

Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon

Parma Mayor Angie Lee

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean

Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas

Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce

Wilder Mayor Steve Rhodes

Middleton Mayor Steve Rule

Marsing Mayor Chad Sevy

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison

Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes