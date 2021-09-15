Idaho celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage month in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Hispanic Heritage Month has officially started on Wednesday and kicked off this morning at the Idaho State Capitol Building.

Wednesday morning, local organizations held an event to start the month-long festivities. Governor Brad Little gave a speech and signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage month in Idaho.

Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the Mexican Consulate in Boise held the event to help celebrate Idaho’s Latinx population.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and importance of the Hispanic and Latinx in the United States and those Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central American and South America.

"It is important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Idaho because it reflects our community. We want to see all the good things our culture brings to the state of Idaho," JJ Saldana told KTVB.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also spoke about the Hispanic population and their heritage here in Boise.

According to the United States 2020 Census, Idaho’s Latinx population grew from 9% in 2010 to nearly 13% in 2019.

"We are trying to elevate the recognition of all the contributions of the Hispanic population. They are the fastest-growing population in Idaho. Recognize what the state does for the community and what the community does for the state," Gov. Brad Little said.

This year's theme is Esperanza - A celebration of Hispanic heritage and hope. Events will last throughout the month all over the state. You can find all the events on their website at icha.idaho.gov.

