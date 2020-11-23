Idaho's Capitol Christmas tree hoisted into place

The tree was cut down in Boise's North End and then hauled to the Statehouse Monday where it will be decorated with thousands of LED lights.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is getting ready to celebrate the holiday season.

The Capitol Christmas tree was moved to the Statehouse Monday.

Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little are inviting Idahoans to view the tree and Christmas decorations at the Capitol.

"COVID-19 has adjusted the way we do things this year," Little said. "Though we will forego a formal Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony, we invite you and your family to spend time together at the Idaho State Capitol viewing the beautiful décor and Christmas tree."

Doug Cobb donated this year's tree, which is located on the Booth Home property in Boise's North End.

The Idaho Department of Lands cut and rigged the tree for lifting, Boise Crane loaded on a trailer, and the Idaho Transportation Department hauled the tree to its destination at the Statehouse. Boise police provided and escort.

Crew will be stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree and decorating the interior of the Capitol the next morning.

