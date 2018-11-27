BOISE — A special event took place Monday evening on the Statehouse steps to ring in the holiday season.

The lights were turned on for Idaho's Capitol Christmas tree during a ceremony hosted by Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and first lady Lori Otter. It is the last Christmas tree lighting for outgoing Gov. Otter.

The 35-foot blue spruce tree that was cut from a family home in Boise earlier this month and has over 10,000 lights on it.

The celebration started around 5 p.m. with the 25th Army Band playing Christmas carols and the Andrus Ambassador Choir and Opera Idaho singing carols.

"This really kicks off the Christmas season because once the tree lights up, downtown is Christmas decorations all the way down, the tree, Boise Centre, it really is a great way to bring the family and start Christmas," said Kevin Mee, the event master of ceremonies.

Free hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies were served to those who attended the tree-lighting ceremony.

Gov. Otter and the first lady hosted an open house inside the Capitol afterward. Santa Claus also made an appearance.

