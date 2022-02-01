Canyon County Jail installs new body scanner

The body scanner will help jail staff locate and stop contraband from entering the facility.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office recently finalized the installation of the Tek84 Intercept body scanner at the county jail.

"The need for a body scanner became clearly evident after we had several incidents involving inmates smuggling drugs into the jail, which led to inmates overdosing as well as the hospitalization of several deputies," Sheriff Kieran Donahue said.

The Tek84 Intercept body scanner produces very low levels of radiation and is confined to the inside of the machine. It also tracks how many times each inmate is scanned each year.

One scan from the machine is equal to the same level of radiation produced from eating two bananas, making it safe to use up to 277 times per year.

"Those incidents coupled with the recent rise in fentanyl in our area made this project a top priority, and I'm thankful to add this important tool to our intake process," Sheriff Donahue said.

The scanner detects metallic and nonmetallic threats, including weapons, drugs, cellphones and other contraband that may be hidden under clothes or in the body.

"The Detention Center staff are excited about this new tool and are eager to stop contraband from entering the facility," Bill Patchett, Jail Captain, said. "Our number one goal is to keep our inmate population, visitors, and staff safe. Since it was installed a week ago, we have completed 168 scans."

The full process takes under four seconds to complete and attaches a photo, name and booking information for each individual getting scanned. Staff then read the report and check for any contraband that could pose a danger to the facility.

Finding dangerous contraband on an individual could result in additional felony charges.

