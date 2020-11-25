Winter Garden aGlow lights ups on Thanksgiving for the holiday season

Masks will be required and you are asked to social distance from others. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Garden will soon be lighting up for the holiday season with the annual Winter Garden aGlow!

The event kicks off Thanksgiving day and runs through Dec. 27. They will be open Wed-Sun. from 6-9 p.m.

It will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, snacks and warm drinks, and a holiday express model train display. You can even send the big guy a postcard.

"It's thanks to the overwhelming support of the community and the hard work of Garden employees, we are able to host this family holiday tradition, even during a difficult year," said Executive Director Erin Anderson.

Masks will be required and you are asked to social distance from others.

"The event will run a little different to ensure our guest's safety but there will be no shortage of holiday cheer and sparkling lights!" added event director Gillian Bovard.

You have to buy your tickets online. This event will used timed ticketing which is sold in one-hour blocks.

Admission prices are $12 for members, $15 for non-members and kids 3 and under get in free.