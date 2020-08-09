Idaho Botanical Garden to keep gates open after successful fundraiser

The nonprofit launched a membership and donation campaign to raise $150,000 to keep the garden operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Garden will get to keep its gates open after exceeding its fundraising goal.

On August 1st, the nonprofit launched a membership and donation campaign to raise money to keep the garden operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their goal was to raise $150,000, and as of September 1st, the garden raised $182,485.

"Over the past couple of weeks, we have been awestruck by support from our community," said Executive Director Erin Anderson. "Garden memberships are on the rise, donations large and small have been coming in daily, and our Garden community has gone out of their way to get the word out! Thank you, Treasure Valley!"

The pandemic impacted every one of the garden's programs including admissions, memberships, weddings, field trips, concerts, and education programs that make up their annual revenue.

With the 2020 Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series canceled, the garden has significantly decreased the capacity of remaining education programs and signature events. Without local tourism, the admissions are at a 13-year low.