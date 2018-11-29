HAILEY, Idaho — Their merino wool beanies have comforted craniums in the far reaches of the globe, including adventurous expeditioners in Antarctica.

But now, Hailey, Idaho, headgear crafters JYTTE (that's pronounced you-tay, by the way) are reaching for the stars.

Literally.

Pretty soon, JYTTE's handcrafted creations are going from the only knitting mill in Idaho to the International Space Station! Their flag beanies will be part of the galaxial gear for astronauts and support crews from the United States, Canada, Russia and Italy for the next space launch out of Kazakhstan.

Back here on Earth, JYTTE prides itself on minimal waste, and its excess micro-fleece remnants are used in pet beds that are donated to rescue shelters and clinics across the country.

