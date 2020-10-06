Idaho artist's work on display at Meridian City Hall

The display by artist Fred Choate is titled "Celebrating the Idaho Landscape," and features paintings of 12 of Idaho's tallest mountains.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho artist Fred Choate loves to paint the picturesque landscapes of his home state.

Now everyone can enjoy the state's rugged beauty without heading up to the mountains.

Choate's work is now on display at Meridian City Hall. The show is titled, "Celebrating the Idaho Landscape," and includes paintings of 12 of Idaho's tallest mountains.

Choate also features some other popular landmarks, which provide Idaho with its nickname: the Gem State.

"This place is a painter's paradise," Choate said. "We've got Kansas-style farmland, we've got high alpine mountains, red rock canyons. We have just about everything a painter would want to paint."

The artwork will be on display on the top floor of Meridian City Hall until June 25. It's open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

