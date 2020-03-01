BOISE, Idaho — Kyle Perkins saved the life of a man in distress during a movie.



On Thursday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little awarded him the highest honor for a member of Idaho's military division -- the Idaho Cross.



The award recognizes the actions by an individual who saves the life of another or displays a significant act of heroism.



Idaho Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Kyle Perkins says he was at the Village Movie Theater in Meridian when a man nearby became distressed.



Perkins and his wife Allia, who is a nurse, were able to get the man on the ground and perform CPR until paramedics arrived -- ultimately saving his life.



"It's a really good moment, I think for the guard, just to remind people that we're there every day with folks and it was a pretty special moment for all of us," said Perkins. "I'm really happy how everything turned out for Greg and his family."



Perkins says the whole ordeal was only about eight minutes long, but he's thankful he and his wife were there that day.