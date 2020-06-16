Idaho Attorney General's office warns of phony COVID-19 contact tracers

"They are not going to ask you for banking information or your credit card," said Lawrence Wasden, Idaho Attorney General.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Attorney General's office is warning COVID-19 patients to be aware of phony contact tracers.

At Gov. Brad Little's virtual AARP Townhall Tuesday, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said there have been reports of people pretending to be from the health district so they can get personal and financial information from those who may be infected with COVID-19.

Wasden said when people are infected, a representative from one of Idaho's seven health districts will contact the patient by phone to ask some follow up questions to prevent further spread of the virus.

Legitimate contact tracers will ask who you have been in contact with, where were you exposed and verification for your phone number, birthday and address.

Wasden stated these questions are important when it comes to transmission of the virus.

Contact tracers will not ask you anything about financial or banking information.

"They are not going to ask you for your social security number," Wasden said. "They are not going to ask you for banking information or your credit card. They are not going to ask you for your financial information as it is irrelevant to how the virus spreads."

Wasden added that if you are unsure if the person on the other end of the phone is legitimate, hang up and call back the office number for your health district.

