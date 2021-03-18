Idaho AG: Some stimulus payments will arrive on mailed debit cards

Some Idahoans have mistaken the cards for junk mail or a scam, and tossed them into the trash, officials say.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Attorney General is urging all Idaho residents to check their mail carefully to avoid throwing their stimulus payments in the garbage.

Although many people will receive the $1,400 payment through direct deposit, others will get a paper check or debit card sent to them through the mail.

AG Lawrence Wasden said the mailed debit cards can be confusing for people who are not expecting their stimulus to arrive in that fashion.

"The debit cards caused some confusion when stimulus payments were mailed in January," Wasden said. "Consumer Protection Division staff heard from dozens of Idahoans who received the cards and had questions over their legitimacy. Some people weren't expecting the cards, thought they were junk mail or a scam and threw their payments in the trash. While replacement payments can be issued, it's obviously a lot easier to avoid that headache in the first place."

The last round of debit cards issued were sent out in white envelopes with a U.S. Department of Treasury seal. The cards were issued by MetaBank and could be used anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, or transferred into a bank account.

The IRS has said the first payments will go out as direct deposit, but that additional payments will be sent out in the coming weeks via checks and debit cards.

For more information on the stimulus checks, visit the IRS website here.

