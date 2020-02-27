Idaho AARP hosting free tax services through mid-April

Last year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 49,000 Idaho residents claim $21 million in federal refunds.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho AARP Foundation is hosting free in-person tax assistance and tax preparation through its Tax-Aide program at locations across the state.

In Canyon County, people can attend the Tax-Aide program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Hispanic Cultural Center and from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Caldwell Train Depot through April 15.

In Ada County, people can attend the program at the Boise Senior Center, Library! at HillCrest, Garden City Library, King of Glory Lutheran Church and the Eagle Library.

Last year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 49,000 Idaho residents claim $21 million in federal refunds and $5 million in earned income tax credits. The program is offered at approximately 40 sites across the Gem State, including senior centers, libraries and other locations.

Gail Lusk, Tax-Aide state coordinator, said the program has about 300 volunteers this year.

The program does have full tax services in Spanish at the Hispanic Cultural Center, Lusk said.

Lusk said the program is geared toward seniors, but they can help younger people depending on their income level.

"Everybody is really pleased with our service and how we help," Lusk said. "The sites are open and running, most of them are really busy. They are ready to help, just make sure you have all of your documents."

People can find a list of necessary documents at aarp.org. People need to bring their previous year’s tax return, a Social Security card or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification number, a government-issued photo ID, checking or savings account information and an Identity Protection PIN, if applicable.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide said it's the nation’s largest volunteer-run free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site visit the site locator at aarp.org or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

Canyon County:

Hispanic Cultural Center

315 Stampede Drive, Room 100, Nampa

Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesdays, 4-8 p.m.

Caldwell Train Depot

701 Main St.

Thursdays, 12-4 p.m.

Ada County:

Boise Senior Center

690 Robbins Road

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Library! At Hillcrest

5246 W. Overland Road, Boise

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

King of Glory Lutheran Church

3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise

Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.

Garden City Library

6015 Glenwood St.

Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Eagle Library

100 Stierman Way

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

