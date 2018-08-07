BOISE - A section of Idaho 21 north of Boise has reopened after a crash closed the busy highway for a couple hours on Sunday.

Idaho State Police say the crash, which was reported before 2 p.m. Sunday, was located about 13 miles north of Boise, near Robie Creek Road.

Both lanes were closed for more than two hours while crews worked to clear the crash. The road reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

At this point, there is no word on how many vehicles are involved or the extent of injuries.

