BOISE -- Idaho 21 has been reopened, hours after a serious wreck that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, just east of South Surprise Way. The highway was reopened at about 10:45 a.m.

A white pickup truck and a red passenger car were involved in the collision. The car appeared severely damaged in the wreck, with its front-end and windshield caved in and at least one door sheared off.

Idaho 21 back open after collision between car and pickup

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Officials have not released what condition that person is in.

Both damaged vehicles have been towed from the scene.

ISP has asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to call the Idaho State Police Regional Communications Center at 208-846-7500.

