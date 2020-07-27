Several state websites fall victim to hacking breach

Those behind the cyberattack left behind a message referencing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

BOISE, Idaho — Hackers successfully targeted several state websites, locking agencies out of their own sites Sunday night.

Both Idaho Parks and Recreation and the Idaho STEM Action Center fell victim to the group, which calls itself the "Ghost Squad Hackers."

Messages posted on the sites referenced the founder of WikiLeaks, who was charged last year with violating the Espionage Act.

"Free Julian Assange! Journalism is not a crime," the messages on the hacked sites read, along with an image of a Guy Fawkes mask.

By Monday morning, portions of the iCourt case repository and the Idaho Supreme Court websites displayed the same message, although the sites continue to be operational.