KUNA — The owner of a unique property on Meridian Road says the place is fit for a king.

The iconic castle house in Kuna looks like something right out of medieval times. It is currently for sale for the asking price of $1.5 million.

The 4,678 square-foot castle is situated on 5.56 acres and boasts 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a finished 3-car garage and a 1,300 square-foot ballroom that is perfect for entertaining family or guests. It has hosted many beautiful weddings over the years.

Owner TJ Jones tells KTVB he bought the castle six years ago as an investment. The home and the ground were in disrepair because the property had gone into foreclosure and had been taken over by the bank. He says he basically “gutted” the yard and framed buildings and brought the place back to life.

Jones says the property is now "turn-key" ready and would make the perfect home-business.

It is located at 2050 North Meridian Road in Kuna, near Deer Flat Road on the east side of the highway. The property has 340 feet of frontage on Meridian Road and Jones says this is a prime development opportunity with all the recent growth in the area.

For more information about the castle house and the grounds, go to kunacastle.com.

