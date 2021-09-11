'Ice pigging' aimed at improving water conditions on the Boise Bench

A Suez Water spokeswoman says the process of cleaning the water main with a saline slurry will help with discolored water.

BOISE, Idaho — A process of cleaning the main line with a saline slurry known as "ice pigging" will help improve water conditions on the Boise Bench this month, according to Suez Water.

Suez spokeswoman Katie Birkenstein said the process is another tool to try and handle water discoloration in homes in Bench neighborhoods. Birkenstein said the pipes collect minerals and debris, which leads to the brownish-colored water.

"Today the pigging that we're doing is to clean out those pipes: It's a more thorough scour of the pipes than the traditional main line flushing that we do twice a year," she said. "We have targeted the 19 miles that are most affected and we are hoping to clean those out today."

Birkenstein added that Suez Water is not able to narrow down a specific time window for people who live in the area. The company sent out a letter suggesting not to use water for the whole day.

The saline solution used in the cleaning is not toxic, but Suez does not recommend that people drink it. Ice pigging will continue on the Bench until Dec. 3, with crews taking a break for Veterans Day and the week of Thanksgiving.