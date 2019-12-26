BOISE, Idaho — Interstate 84 is slick in both directions causing numerous accidents in the early morning hours after Christmas.

The iciest section of I-84 this morning is the East Boise Port of Entry at milepost 66 to Mountain Home.

"Multiple slide offs and crashes have been reported in this area," according to Idaho State Police officers.

Idaho Transportation Department

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to use caution while traveling this morning.

Check back for more updates.

RELATED: Christmas rescue! Cop saves dog who fell through the ice

RELATED: Watch the Idaho Potato Drop live on New Year's Eve at KTVB.COM

RELATED: Idaho winter outdoor recreation guide: Where to ski, snowshoe, sled or find hot springs

RELATED: Avalanche danger in the Cascades this weekend