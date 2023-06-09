Short film competition i48 marks 20 years in Idaho

i48 Film Festival is celebrating its 20th year of showcasing local short film makers. More than 23 short films will be shown in The Flicks theater this year.

BOISE, Idaho — i48 Film Festival is a short film competition that showcases local filmmakers in Idaho. What makes this festival different from other local film festivals is that contestants are only given 48 hours to create, edit, and put together a short film. All content in the film must be filmed in that time frame, no past footage could be used.

There are two categories of filmmakers in this competition:

Novice, which is beginner friendly

Open category for those more experienced in the film industry.

Local filmmakers such as Gracie and Bella Hall have participated in this local film festival in the past.

Filmmakers are given an unknown genre, and have two days to create a short film that is three to six minutes long. The family friendly festival displays PG movies from genres ranging from comedy to action.

The elements of participating in the film festival are to have a line of dialogue, character, and props, and to have fun!

The competition this year started on June 2 and teams had until Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. to turn in their finished products.

Saturday at The Flicks, i48 will have the first showing of all 23 short films at 12 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Tickets will be 5 dollars at the door.

The following films will be at this year's film festival competition:

12:30 p.m. screening:

1. PEOPLE WITH CAMERAS – The Receptionist

2. YO YO YO YO YO – Cupcake The Kelpie

3. WANDER PICTURES – First Case

4. REEL FAM – Poof

5. MONKEY-FU FILMS – The Date

6. FILM FILM FILMS – Tape Troubles

7. HALF-MILE HIGH – Elementary School Cop 2

8. PINEAPPLE PRODUCTIONS – Bringing Down the Flowers

9. TAILOR RED PRODUCTIONS – Carter & Chad

10. CLAM CITY – Killing Barbie

11. TEAM NEPOTISM – Misguided

2:30 p.m. screening:

1. ALLRICHFILMS – Second Chance

2. ROOTBEERPARADISE – Knight Time

3. MACGUFFIN MEDIA – The Receptionist

4. EPISODIC STUDIOS – Drowning

5. WANDERING SUNFISH – The Legend of Sal Scoops

6. DJG PRODUCTIONS – Time to Kill

7. ROCKET TO THE MOON – Ruby’s Heist

8. THE DENTONS – The Interview

9. BING BONG & FRIENDS – Magpies

10. TIN CAN STUDIOS – Snake Oil

11. BSU TEAM – Why Party?

12. VACANT 12 FILMS – The Following is a Paid Advertisement for GloboChurch

Finalists of the i48 competition will have their film showcased the following day, at the Egyptian Theater at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at the door are 7 dollars.

Co-Director of i48, Josie Pusl, encourages the community to come out and support local filmmakers.

