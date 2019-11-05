BOISE, Idaho — A Homedale man is recovering after a 300-pound boulder fell on his leg, shattering his tibia.

Junior Alvor and his family were trying to get to the waterfall at Jump Creek on Sunday, when out of nowhere a boulder came racing down a steep slope at the popular recreation area in Owyhee County.

“My daughter was screaming, she was all freaked out,” Junior Alvor said. “I just saw everything in slow motion.”

Junior was spending Cinco De Mayo at Jump Creek with his wife, Yolanda, and their kids.

“We were going to go where the waterfall was at instead of going on top of the rock,” Junior said.

“Everything just happened so fast," Yolanda said. "One minute we were walking and the next minute I just saw the rock on his leg and it was just so scary.

Junior jumped into action.

“I don't know how I did it, but I picked up my daughter and moved her to the side and as soon as the rock got me, it got me from the back," Junior said. "I gave my daughter to my wife, while the rock was on top of me."

His only concern was his 6-year-old daughter, Aubrey, who was almost crushed by the rock.

MORE: Caldwell man dies after accident at Jump Creek Falls

“I just wanted to save my baby and whoever was right there next to me,” Junior said.

Other Jump Creek visitors rushed over and helped the family, including one woman who found cell service and called for help.

“I couldn't believe what was happening," Junior said. "I kept thinking if I had my shoes on instead of my sandals, I would've been able to get away, but it happens for a reason sometimes."

Crews showed up 20 minutes later with a gurney.

“It took them about 10 people to get me out, everyone kept slipping,” Junior said.

The Alvor family is now grateful to everyone who helped them.

"It could've been a lot worse," Junior said.

He's expected to have a second surgery on Monday before beginning therapy.