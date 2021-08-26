Man lying in road hit, killed on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A man who lay down in the roadway on the inbound Connector was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. near milepost 2 in Boise.
According to Idaho State Police, 27-year-old Seth Olaveson of Rigby was standing on the shoulder of the highway, then walked into traffic and laid down in the right lane. He was struck by an eastbound Chevy Cobalt.
Another eastbound driver in a Volvo XC90 swerved to miss Olaveson, and crashed into the Chevrolet.
Olaveson died from his injuries at the scene. No one in either of the cars was injured.
The two right lanes of I-184 were blocked for more than two hours as police worked, causing major traffic backups.All lanes have since been reopened.
The collision remains under investigation.
