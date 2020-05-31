Hundreds peacefully protest George Floyd's death and racial turmoil in downtown Boise

Police were at the protest but only blocked traffic on Jefferson Street when the crowd began spilling onto the street.

BOISE, Idaho — Roughly 300 people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol Building in downtown Boise on Sunday morning as part of peaceful protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last week.

KTVB sent a crew to cover the peaceful protest and was told by an Idaho State Police officer that there were about over 300 people at the statehouse.

Paul Boehlke, a KTVB photographer, was at the protest and said police did not intervene in the protest of any of the attendees while he was there.

The loosely organized protest featured several people taking turns with a megaphone to express their thoughts and feelings about George Floyd's death and the ongoing racial turmoil that has gripped the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.