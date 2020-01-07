Hundreds of protesters gather at Boise City Hall over the city's budget for police

Boise Police closed down Capitol Boulevard between Main and Idaho streets, causing traffic congestion during rush hour traffic.

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter protesters congregated at Boise City Hall while Mayor Lauren McLean and City Council reviews the city's budget for next year.

Black Lives Matter protesters are calling for a change in the city's budget, with more funding directed towards social services and away from the Boise Police Department. The crowd occasionally shouted "Black Lives Matter" and "Defund the Police."

Counter-protesters were supporting Blue Lives Matter and marched from the Idaho State Capitol Building to City Hall. Some were seen waving blue line American flags and one man was seen in full body armor, carrying an assault rifle.

While speakers for Black Lives Matter were sharing their experiences of racism, counter-protesters could be heard yelling "Go home."

KTVB's Misty Inglet is at the scene of the protests and had to move to the other side of Capitol Boulevard because the two sides began shouting, yelling obscenities and showing obscene hand gestures at each other.