Hundreds march through downtown Boise for March for Life

The Boise March for Life is organized by Right to Life Idaho.

A few hours after the Women's March on Saturday, another massive crowd made its way through downtown from Julia Davis Park for the Boise Right to Life March.

Hundreds of pro-life advocates made their way from the park to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Building.

KTVB spoke with one of the organizers of the march who said he was happy to see the crowd full of families that were voicing the values that are important to them.

"We have a very grave injustice that women are able to, it's legal to seek abortion through all nine months and we feel this is a terrible injustice and we hope someday, that Roe v. Wade, that 1973 decision from the Supreme Court will be overturned," Monte said.