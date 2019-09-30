BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people helped raise money and awareness for kidney disease at Ann Morrison Park for the 2019 Idaho Kidney Walk.

The walk also helped people who are impacted by the disease. People of all ages raised money for the National Kidney Foundation to spread awareness, education, and outreach on the disease.

Several kidney donors and recipients attended the walk, including the chairman of the walk, Alex Fox.

Fox donated a kidney to a young girl that he never previously met.

"It means the world to me to have all these people come and participate and even this last year I have a really good friend that received a kidney from his best friend which was a really neat experience," he said.

The walk at Ann Morrison Park is one of a 100 walk that was planned to take place in 2019.

