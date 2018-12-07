BOISE — Hundreds of people lined up inside the Boise Towne Square Mall this morning hoping to get into Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Those in line were for the "Pay Your Age Day," where children 14 and under could pay their age to make their own animal. Typically, the stuffed toys range in price from as low as $12 to more than $30.

"It's only going to cost me like five bucks," said Stephanie Anspach who waited in line for four hours.

She wasn't alone. The affordable price was something many didn't want to pass up and other parents waited in line with their kids for hours. But Anspach said it's worth it.

"My kids are very tired and grouchy, but it's what moms do and dads, so in the end, yes it's worth it," she said. "My son is super excited. Just watching him run around figure out which one he wants, that was exciting."

Build-A-Bear said in a statement that the response nationwide was overwhelming. Malls across the country had long lines, extensive waits and disappointed guests. The company ended up closing some stores and turning people away.

In response, the company gave $15 vouchers to those who waited in line and were turned away to use at a later time.

