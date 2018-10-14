GARDEN CITY — Saturday’s blustery conditions couldn't keep the crowds from turning out to spend their weekend experiencing what Garden City has to offer.

The first-ever "Experience Garden City" event had a little something for everyone.

“It's family friendly, it's close, it's on the greenbelt, it's bike-friendly,” Garden City resident Stacy Woodard said.

More than 10 breweries, wineries, and local artists and businesses set up shop at the 34th Street market, near the Boise Greenbelt.

“It's a really collaborative event that involves neighbors,” Caitlin Copple Masingill, a volunteer on the planning committee said.

The event had a kid’s section, where families listened to music, got their face painted and even learned how to box.

Garden City Mayor John Evans says Saturday’s event replaced "National Night Out."

“It's an opportunity to have our public interact with our police officers,” Mayor Evans said. “We like to have people see that our police officers are human and that they've got families and are here to help.”

The event allowed everyone to experience Garden City in a positive light.

“I'm a 4th generation Idahoan, so my parents and grandparents remember Garden City when it was a place where you didn’t necessarily want to bring your family on a Saturday, but I think it's changing a lot,” Masingill said.

