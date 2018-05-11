BOISE — People gathered at the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise Sunday to honor lives lost in hate-filled shootings.

The vigil was to remember the 11 lives lost in last Saturday's anti-semitic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, as well as to remember two people killed in a racially-motivated shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Kentucky.

The event was put on by the International Rescue Committee, Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, the Interfaith Equality Coalition and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

The vigil featured speakers, prayers and music to honor those killed, as well as speaking out against violence targeting minority communities.

