Human rights agency says Boise library worker faced discrimination

The independent state agency's finding potentially clears the way for 29-year-old Jax Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit, if Perez chooses to do so.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Human Rights Commission says a Boise library employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against on the job because they are nonbinary.

The independent state agency's finding potentially clears the way for 29-year-old Jax Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit, if Perez chooses to do so.

The commission found that Perez, who does not identify as a man or woman, was disciplined over an incident with a hostile patron at least in part because Perez is nonbinary.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city was still reviewing the ruling, which arose from incidents that took place before she was elected.

Watch more Local News: