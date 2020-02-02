Huge crowds pack Zoo Boise for this year's first free day

All of the profits from today goes straight to conservation efforts.

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday was Zoo Boise's first free day of the year, and huge crowds packed the zoo and enjoyed the mild weather. The zoo featured activities for Valentine's Day, which was appropriately called the Wild at Heart event.

Visitors and the animals both enjoyed Valentine's Day treats and activities. Guests were also able to make Valentine's cards for their favorite animals.

Zoo Director Gene Peacock said its the zoo's way of saying thank you to the community.

Fifty cents of every dollar on normal admission days goes to conservation, but on the zoo's free days, 100% of the profits go towards conservation efforts.

"When you come here and do our giraffe encounter, our sloth encounter, you feed our animals in our farmyard, all of the profits from that go directly to conservation," Peacock explained.

If you missed Saturday's free admission, you'll have to wait until December for the next free day at Zoo Boise.