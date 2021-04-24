Hubble Hero Home to benefit 7 Treasure Valley non-profits

This year, the home will be a two-story Garnet in Franklin Village in Nampa and will benefit seven Treasure Valley non-profits, including Faces of Hope.

NAMPA, Idaho — Hubble Homes, a home-building company out of the Treasure Valley, is kicking off the construction of the 2021 Hero Home with a groundbreaking event at the site of the home on Tuesday.

This year, the home will be a two-story Garnet in Franklin Village in Nampa and will benefit seven Treasure Valley non-profits:

All of the net proceeds from the sale of the home will be donated to these local non-profit organizations.

“Since Hubble’s beginning, we have donated more than $1,773,000 to valley charities and we are excited for this year’s Hubble Hero Home to add to this number,” said Don Hubble, President and Founder of Hubble Homes.

The groundbreaking event is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27. Hubble and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling will be present to offer remarks and take photos.

