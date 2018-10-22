KTVB anchor and Idaho Life reporter Brian Holmes and KTVB Director of Strategy and Innovation Xanti Alcelay were in New York Monday to accept the two national 2018 Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Both winning entries from Channel 7 featured the use of a GoPro Omni camera rig to deliver a fully-immersive 360 virtual reality experience. The award-winning stories were:

Excellence in Video: 360 VIDEO -Twin Falls BASE jumper breaks world record

Excellence in Innovation: 360 - Immerse Yourself in Idaho Life

KTVB began using a 360-degree camera to shoot stories for broadcast and digital audiences a year and a half ago. Reporter Brian Holmes, former Chief Photographer Mike di Donato and Director of Strategy and Innovation Xanti Alcelay produced the 360 series.

You can watch all of KTVB's 360 videos on YouTube. (Mobile users should download the YouTube app.) And be sure to subscribe to the KTVB YouTube page to see the latest featured videos, including new 360 stories.

PREVIOUS: KTVB wins national 2018 Murrow Awards for 360 coverage

PREVIOUS: KTVB wins five regional 2018 Murrow Awards

© 2018 KTVB